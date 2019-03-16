Tan Cheng Bock's political party approved 'in principle'

SINGAPORE: Former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock's application to form a new political party has been approved "in principle" by the Registry of Societies (ROS), Dr Tan said on Saturday (Mar 16).

The Progress Singapore Party can be registered provided it makes some amendments to its constitution, the former People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament said in a Facebook post.

"We have proposed some minor changes to the ROS's amendments and are now waiting for their final reply," the 78-year-old wrote.

"The Registry of Societies has been very helpful so far, and I look forward to their favorable response to our application."



Dr Tan had announced his intent to form a new political party on Jan 18 and said that he headed a group of "12 concerned Singaporeans, including some ex-PAP cadres".

He said then that he came to this decision after studying many options, including joining an existing opposition party, taking over an existing opposition party and running independently.

Dr Tan, who was an MP for 26 years, ran unsuccessfully for President in 2011. In March 2016, he announced his intention to run again, but amendments to the Constitution precluded him from doing so.



Dr Tan had also mounted a legal challenge to the Government’s decision to reserve the last Presidential election for Malay candidates. The Court of Appeal dismissed his application.