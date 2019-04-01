Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party officially registered

SINGAPORE: Former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock announced on Monday (Apr 1) that the Progress Singapore Party, the political party he founded, has been formally registered.

The Registry of Societies website also showed that Dr Tan's party was registered on Mar 28.

In his Facebook post, Dr Tan added that the party’s symbol is yet to be submitted for approval, as this can only be done after the formal registration.

“This will be the last step before we launch the party,” he wrote. "I will let you know when the time comes so that you can celebrate with us."







Dr Tan also thanked his team in the post.

On Mar 16, he announced that his application to form a new political party was approved "in principle" by the ROS.

Dr Tan, who was an MP for 26 years, ran unsuccessfully for President in 2011. In March 2016, he announced his intention to run again, but amendments to the Constitution precluded him from doing so.



Dr Tan had also mounted a legal challenge to the Government’s decision to reserve the last Presidential election for Malay candidates. The Court of Appeal dismissed his application.



On Jan 18, Dr Tan announced his intention to form a new political party, consisting of “12 concerned Singaporeans, including some ex-PAP cadres”.

He said he arrived at the decision after considering many options, including joining an existing opposition party, taking over an existing opposition party and running independently.

