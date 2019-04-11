Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party unveils symbol

SINGAPORE: Former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock on Thursday (Apr 11) unveiled the logo of the Progress Singapore Party.

In a Facebook post, Dr Tan, the party's founder, announced that the symbol had been formally approved.

"Our Party symbol is in the form of a palm tree signifying growth, purpose, strength and life," said Dr Tan.

The five fronds of the tree represents the five ideals the Progress Singapore Party subscribes to: Democracy, Equality, Justice, Peace and Progress, as well as Singapore's multi-racial society consisting of the four racial groups and new citizens.

The tree trunk is in the shape of a person, which represents the party's belief that people are its core interest and source of strength. The party colours are red, which it says symbolises life, passion, energy and strength, and white, which stands for purity, integrity and goodness.

"The Progress Singapore Party looks forward to serving the people of Singapore and will work hard to fulfil the ideals to which we subscribe," said Dr Tan.

Earlier in April, Dr Tan announced the formal registration of the Progress Singapore Party, but said that the party's symbol could only be submitted for approval after the party was formally registered.

Dr Tan, who was an MP for 26 years, ran unsuccessfully for President in 2011. In March 2016, he announced his intention to run again, but amendments to the Constitution precluded him from doing so.