Tan Ching Yee appointed ACRA Chairman: MOF

SINGAPORE: The Minister for Finance has appointed Mrs Tan Ching Yee as the Chairman of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) Board with effect from Sunday (Apr 1).



In a press release on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance said Mrs Tan, who is Permanent Secretary (Finance), will succeed Ms Lim Soo Hoon who has been the Chairman of the ACRA Board since Apr 1, 2012.



“Under Ms Lim’s stewardship, ACRA has progressively made public business-related data to encourage the creation of better business solutions in the public and private sectors,” the Ministry said.



Mrs Tan, 53, held various appointments in the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Education before her appointment as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Education in 1998 and Chief Executive Officer, InfoComm Development Authority of Singapore and concurrently Deputy Secretary (Info-Comm and Media), Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts in 2002.



The Minister for Finance has also re-appointed five board members and appointed four new board members to the ACRA Board. The appointments will also take effect from Sunday.



The reappointed board members are Mr Adrian Chan, Partner at Lee & Lee Advocates & Solicitors; Ms Chandra Mallika, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Asia Pacific at Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch; Mr Max Loh, Managing Partner of ASEAN and Singapore at Ernst & Young; Mr Tham Sai Choy, Chartered Accountant and Mr Ow Fook Chuen, Accountant- General with the Accountant-General's Department.



Meanwhile, the four new board members are Mr Bruce Liang, Chief Executive Officer at Integrated Health Information Systems and Chief Information Officer with the Ministry of Health; Mr Kevin Wong, Advocate and Solicitor; Mr Muhammad Hidhir Bin Abdul Majid, Principal District Judge at the Family Justice Courts and Mr Paul Lee Managing Partner at RSM Singapore.