Healthway Medical appoints Tan Chuan-Jin as chairman of medical advisory board

SINGAPORE: Private healthcare provider Healthway Medical has appointed Speaker of Parliament and MP for Marine Parade GRC Tan Chuan-Jin as the chairman of its newly formed medical advisory board, it announced on Thursday (Apr 5).

Joining Mr Tan on the board are Dr Lily Neo, MP for Jalan Besar GRC, and Professor Bernard Yeung, dean of National University of Singapore's Business School.



"Together, these distinguished members will provide guidance as well as insights on key market trends to the management," Healthway Medical said in its media release.

"The advisory board will also advise the management on developments in the medical field that may impact Healthway Medical or its operations."



Mr Tan was elected as Singapore's 10th Speaker of Parliament in September last year, taking over from former Speaker and current President Halimah Yacob. In November, he was appointed deputy chairman of Mandai Park Holdings.

Healthway Medical has the largest network of medical centres and clinics in Singapore, according to its website. In August last year, it appointed Dr Dominic Er Kong Kiong as interim CEO after its president Veronica Chan stepped down. Its board of directors is headed by chairman John Luen Wai Lee.



The private healthcare provider posted a net loss of S$34.8 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2017, an improvement from the S$44.1 million loss it posted the year before.