Tan Chuan-Jin to make first official visit to Kuala Lumpur as Speaker of Parliament

SINGAPORE: Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin will be in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from Monday (Mar 18) to Wednesday for an official visit, said the Parliament of Singapore in a media release.

This is his first official visit since he was elected Speaker in September 2017.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Mr Tan will deliver a speech on governance from a parliamentary perspective. He had been invited by Speaker of Malaysia’s Dewan Rakyat, Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, to share his views for the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Lecture Series.

Mr Tan and his delegation will also observe a parliamentary sitting in the Dewan Rakyat or House of Representatives, and hold a meeting with the minister in charge of legal and parliamentary affairs Liew Vui Keong.

“While in Kuala Lumpur, Mr Tan and his delegation will also have the opportunity to meet and dialogue with various Malaysian parliamentarians with a view to broaden and deepen relations,” said the media release.

Mr Tan will be accompanied by Members of Parliament Vikram Nair, Pritam Singh, Melvin Yong, Yee Chia Hsing, Joan Pereira, Henry Kwek and Saktiandi Supaat. Nominated MP Anthea Ong will also be part of the delegation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They will call on Mr Mohamad Ariff, as well as president of the Dewan Negara (Senate) S A Vigneswaran to exchange views and enhance parliamentary dialogue.