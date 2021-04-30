Tan Tock Seng Hospital to redirect some A&E cases to other hospitals after COVID-19 cluster emerges

SINGAPORE: Tan Tock Seng Hospital will redirect all non life-threatening A&E cases to other hospitals, as part of additional safety measures after a COVID-19 cluster emerged in the hospital with nine cases detected so far.

All elective cases will be deferred except for those that are urgent, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Apr 29).

The move comes after a nurse who had completed the full vaccination regimen tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The nurse works at Ward 9D and was reported as a confirmed case on Wednesday.

In addition to Ward 9D, Ward 7D has now been locked down as well.

This was after a 57-year-old Singaporean man had transferred from Ward 7D to Ward 9D and later tested positive for COVID-19. He was initially in Ward 7D after seeking treatment on Apr 18 for fever, runny nose and cough. His test result then was negative.

All close contacts of the cases will be placed under quarantine, said MOH.



“As a precautionary measure, all patients and staff in other TTSH wards will also be tested for COVID-19 infection, including those who are asymptomatic,” said MOH.

"This additional testing will enable us to draw out any hidden links.

"Our strategy is to aggressively test and draw a wide ring around the cases, to try and prevent further spread,” it added.

The movement of staff members and patients in all the main wards has been minimised to prevent any cross-infection, the ministry said.



Visitor restrictions were further tightened on Thursday, with no visitors allowed into the hospital except for critically ill patients.

When CNA visited earlier on Thursday afternoon, signs had been put up saying "no visitors allowed". Patients were being allowed into the hospital as normal, with no sign of people being turned away at any of the entrances to the building.

Those with concerns can contact Tan Tock Seng at 6357 3078, said the hospital.



