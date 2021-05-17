Tan Tock Seng Hospital to resume admissions, measures stepped up after COVID-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE: Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) will progressively resume admissions from Tuesday (May 18), after completing several rounds of COVID-19 testing for all inpatients and employees on campus.

"The swabbing results for all sweeps have consistently returned negative," said TTSH in a media release.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"This gives us added assurance that the containment measures are tight, and our processes have been in place across the hospital."



There have been no new unlinked COVID-19 cases detected in TTSH since Apr 28, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a separate media release, adding that the hospital will therefore gradually resume the admission of patients.



Ambulance services to TTSH will also partially resume, starting with urgent cases taken to the hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

TTSH remains an open COVID-19 cluster, with 46 confirmed cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hospital said it will take a “three-pronged approach” as it reopens, to reduce the risk of hidden infections.

“We will strengthen our protocols to test more regularly, monitor closely, and protect our patients and staff,” it added.

NEW MEASURES FOR PATIENTS

Patients will be swabbed on admission, as well as on a regular schedule during their stay and before they are discharged.

Advertisement

“This regular inpatient testing will help to detect asymptomatic cases and other cases that may be incubating the virus,” TTSH said. “If detected, they can be isolated immediately, and close contacts put on quarantine."

All patients will also be required to wear surgical masks if they can tolerate it based on their medical condition.

In addition, the hospital will step up clinical surveillance, with proactive monitoring and testing all inpatients who develop acute respiratory symptoms.

Visitor restrictions will continue to be in place.

For the next two weeks, one pre-registered visitor will be allowed per patient, with a limit of one visit per day for up to 30 minutes. Visitors are also required to wear masks at all times and refrain from eating and drinking while visiting the wards.

TTSH has also stepped up cleaning schedules across all wards and the entire hospital.



SAFETY FOR STAFF MEMBERS

In line with MOH's directive, all TTSH employees will undergo rostered routine testing at regular intervals.

Staff members will also continue to follow surveillance protocols, such as mandatory temperature monitoring and sick leave surveillance.

“We have also set up an ARI clinic for our staff on campus so that they can seek timely care,” the hospital said.

The wearing of personal protective equipment has also been stepped up across the hospital.

“Our enhanced staff policies during this pandemic are constantly reviewed in keeping with national restrictions and tighter measures within our hospital,” TTSH added.

“These measures will ensure the safety of our staff in caring for our patients.”

TTSH CEO Dr Eugene Soh said the hospital will “pivot (its) pandemic response to the increasing cases in the community”.

“Our measures have been tough but necessary in containing the cluster at our hospital,” he said.

“As we turn the corner, we must continue to stay vigilant, monitor the situation and look after one another in staying the fight against COVID-19.”

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram