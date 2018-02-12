Tan Tock Seng Hospital warns of cancer research fund donation scam

SINGAPORE: Tan Tock Seng Hospital has issued a warning about a scam involving donations to a hospital cancer research fund.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 12), the hospital said that a few members of the public were approached to donate to a Tan Tock Seng Hospital cancer research fund.

The hospital clarified that this is a scam and that the authorities have been informed.

"We advise you not to engage such individuals if you encounter them in public and inform the police," read the post.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the hospital for more details.



