Tan Tock Seng, Sengkang General Hospital collaborate on better management of trauma patients

SINGAPORE: Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) will collaborate with the upcoming Sengkang General Hospital to manage trauma patients in the central and north-eastern regions of Singapore, it was announced on Friday (Apr 20).

Speaking at the Singapore Trauma and Acute Care conference, TTSH's Trauma and Acute Care Surgery chief Teo Li-Tserng said the move seeks to improve trauma care education and clinical outcomes here.

Trauma is the top killer among those aged 45 and below, and the fifth leading cause of death overall in Singapore. The top two causes of severe trauma injuries are motor vehicle accidents and falls.

Over the years, there has also been a steady increase in the number of trauma cases among the elderly - most often as a result of a fall.



The hospitals will partner in the areas of trauma clinical coverage, training and clinical audit of trauma systems.



Severely injured trauma patients will be managed by a multi-disciplinary team of experts from both hospitals.

"The delivery of high-quality trauma care also requires dedicated, multi-disciplinary teams to work together in a tightly coordinated way," said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, who was at the conference.

"Success does not lie solely in the hands of the surgeons or emergency physicians, but also nurses, rehab therapists and other allied health professionals, case managers and trauma coordinators who work together," he added.



Dr Teo also said: "Regional Trauma Systems, where resources are optimised by managing severely injured trauma patients in higher-resourced hospitals, have shown to reduce death and disability due to injury in the populations under their care."

