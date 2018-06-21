Man killed in chain collision while helping with broken down truck at Tanah Merah Coast Road

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man died on Wednesday evening (Jun 20) after he was crushed between a lorry and a tipper truck along Tanah Merah Coast Road.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the man had stopped to help the tipper truck driver whose vehicle had broken down, when the accident happened.



Police said they were alerted to an accident at 6.50pm involving a tipper truck and three lorries along Tanah Merah Coast Road towards Changi Coast Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, the police added.



One of the lorry drivers, a 22-year-old man, was trapped in his seat. He had to be rescued by SCDF officers with hydraulic tools and was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Channel NewsAsia understands that he was driving the last lorry involved in the chain collision. He had hit the rear of another lorry, causing it to surge forward.



The 22-year-old driver has been arrested for causing death by a negligent act, the police said.

Another driver, a 33-year-old man, was also taken conscious to the same hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.