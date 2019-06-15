200 people evacuated from Tangs Plaza in Orchard Road after fire breaks out

SINGAPORE: Around 200 people were evacuated from Tangs Plaza in Orchard Road on Saturday (Jun 15) evening after a fire broke out in the department store.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 320 Orchard Road at about 8.40pm.

The fire, which involved electrical wiring, was extinguished by sprinklers before firefighters arrived, SCDF added.

A crowd is seen outside the department store after the incident. (Photo: Johannes Tjendro)

A fire truck at the scene. (Photo: Johannes Tjendro)

"Approximately 200 people were evacuated by the security guards," said a spokesperson for SCDF, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.



Videos of the incident show water coming from the mall's sprinklers and crowds gathering outside the building.

