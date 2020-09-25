2 arrested at Tanjong Pagar for dangerous driving, Traffic Police officer among 4 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: Two people were arrested at Tanjong Pagar on Thursday (Sep 24) for separate incidents of dangerous driving.

Four people were taken to hospital, including a Traffic Police officer who was hit by one of the cars.

It started at about 11.50am on Thursday when police officers on patrol at an open space car park along Bayfront Avenue saw a vehicle with a missing front bumper.

According to the police, a 32-year-old man in the driver's seat ignored requests to alight from the vehicle and sped off instead.

"A chase ensued and the pursuit came to a halt when the car mounted a kerb along Anson Road after colliding with a taxi and another passenger car," said the police on Friday in response to CNA's queries.

The suspect then tried to flee on foot, they added.

He was later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, dangerous driving causing hurt and suspected drug-related offences.

The suspect, as well as two people from the other car involved in the accident, were conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

"The 72-year-old taxi driver had no visible injuries," said the police.

The scene of an accident in Tanjong Pagar. Police said a driver who tried to flee was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, dangerous driving causing hurt and suspected drug-related offences. (Photo: Facebook/Patrick)

While conducting investigations at the scene of that accident, a 32-year-old Traffic Police officer was knocked down by another passing car at the junction of Anson Road and Prince Edward Road.

She was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital, the police said.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the 36-year old male driver of the passing car had failed to keep a proper lookout. He was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt," they added.

Photos and videos on the Singapore roads accident Facebook page show police pinning down a suspect on the sidewalk, with a silver car that had mounted a kerb nearby. Its bonnet was damaged. A police dog was at the scene.

Another photo shows a Traffic Police officer lying on the road.

Police said investigations are ongoing.