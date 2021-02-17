Security firm apologises after 'full clip' of Tanjong Pagar car crash CCTV video uploaded due to 'administrative error'

SINGAPORE: E3N Security on Wednesday (Feb 17) apologised for causing "unnecessary suffering" to the families of the victims in the recent Tanjong Pagar car crash, saying it mistakenly uploaded a "full clip instead of a shorter edited cut clip" of the incident.

The incident, which killed the driver and all four passengers, happened early on Saturday morning.

A 26-year-old woman who tried to help the five victims suffered severe burns. She was identified by The Straits Times as Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, the fiancee of the deceased driver.

"Recently we have shared two clips on the unfortunate accident along Tanjong Pagar and have since removed the clips due to our administrative error in uploading the full clip instead of a shorter edited cut clip," E3N Security said in a Facebook post.

"This mistake has caused unnecessary suffering for the victims’ families and we would like to apologise for our mistake and acknowledged that it is insensitive to show the full clip of Ms Oh in distress and we would like to inform all others to refrain from sharing the full clip."

In an earlier video post on Facebook - now taken down - the company said that footage of the accident was captured on a CCTV system installed for a client.

"The clips clearly showed us how the car lost control and skidded towards the beam pillar and impacted the rear left forcefully, resulting in the explosion that followed in 15 seconds," the post read.

"Ms Oh was seen dashing into the flames attempting to save the victims but ended up with herself on fire which took quite a long while to extinguish. Condolences to the victims' families," it added.

VIDEO SENT TO POLICE, STRAITS TIMES

E3N Security in its apology post also said that the police had requested and obtained a high-resolution copy of the video for investigation.

"A low-res copy has been requested and sent to Straits Times, which is the only authorised exclusive media to redistribute the video other than SPF," it said, adding that there was no payment or benefits obtained for releasing the clip to The Straits Times.

The media organisation had published a story on Tuesday with embedded "footage obtained by The Straits Times", describing the moments before and after the crash.

E3N Security said on Wednesday it is "the rightful owner and only company fully authorised to manage and release the CCTV recordings on behalf of the owner of the premises".

It added that clips watermarked "E3N Security Pte Ltd" and circulating online and via messaging apps "were not by us".

"We do not know who watermarked it" , the company said.

"The screenshots of our FB page with the video clips (show) that our clips (do) not have any watermarking," it added.

"We hereby request that any websites, social media pages or users who are currently sharing the videos without our consent and knowledge to delete the video clip that was downloaded from our Facebook page. We reserve the rights to take legal measures against anyone who has distributed the video without authorisation," said E3N Security.

"We hope that everyone can give some space to the victims’ families in times of sorrow to tide over this tragic event."

CNA has contacted E3N Security for more information.