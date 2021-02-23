Woman who tried to help victims in Tanjong Pagar car crash 'currently stable': SGH

SINGAPORE: The woman who tried to help five victims from the car crash along Tanjong Pagar Road is "currently stable", said the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Responding to CNA's queries, SGH said on Tuesday (Feb 23), that the woman is currently in the high dependency ward.

The woman was identified by The Straits Times as Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, the fiancee of the deceased driver. Ms Oh, 26, had suffered severe burns to her body and was taken to SGH.

The driver and all four passengers in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver "was believed to have sped along the said location" before crashing into a shophouse at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road and the car caught fire, the police said in a statement on Feb 13.



Last week, MP Indranee Rajah (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) said she had asked the police to look into possible measures to address speeding in the area.



"At the end of the day ... the message to all drivers is, please don't race ... don't speed, because it can have very tragic consequences as we have seen. And the impact is not just on yourself, but also on the families and friends," said Ms Indranee.

