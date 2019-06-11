Man arrested at Everton Park 'charged' towards police officers

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man who was filmed having a confrontation with police officers at Everton Park on Sunday (Jun 9) was arrested for vandalism among other alleged offences, police said on Tuesday.

In a video shared on Facebook, the man was seen having an argument with two officers at the park. Shortly after, more officers arrived at the scene and surrounded him.

The man was then seen charging at an officer, who drew his baton in response. When ordered to stand down, the man appeared to resist until another officer discharged his taser and he was apprehended.

In a statement, police said they received multiple 999 calls at about 4.45pm about a man who was damaging public property and causing disturbance to members of the public at Everton Park in the Outram area.

"For the safety of the police officers and the public, one of the police officers successfully discharged his taser at the man to incapacitate him,” it said.

“The man was subsequently arrested for vandalism, causing annoyance while drunk in a public place and using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging of his duty.”

The man was out on court bail at the time of the incident and has pending court proceedings for committing robbery with hurt, police added.

Investigations are ongoing.