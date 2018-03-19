Tat Seng Packaging fined S$12,000 for discharging toxic used water into sewers

SINGAPORE: Tat Seng Packaging was fined S$12,000 for discharging toxic used water into public sewers, national water agency PUB said on Monday (Mar 19).

Besides Tat Seng, 17 other companies were fined a total of S$100,500 between November last year and February 2018 for illegally discharging into the public sewerage system.

SGX-listed Tat Seng had been caught and penalised for similar offences on four previous occasions between 2012 and 2015, PUB said.

In this latest case, PUB said it detected an abnormality in the quality of incoming used water at the Kranji Water Reclamation Plant on Sep 25, 2016.

Investigations found that Tat Seng had released "black and turbid industrial used water" into the public sewer.

Water quality tests showed that the discharge contained quantities of copper that exceeded the allowable limit by as much as three times, PUB said.



“PUB takes a serious view of the illegal discharge of hazardous substances into the public sewerage system. Public sewers convey used water to the water reclamation plants for treatment before safe release into the environment, or for further purification into NEWater," said Mr Maurice Neo, PUB’s director of water reclamation network.

"Hazardous substances in the sewage endanger the lives of our staff, upset our treatment processes and negatively impact the quality of feedstock for NEWater production.”

The agency listed 17 other companies that were fined for contravening sewerage and drainage regulations. They were fined between S$3,500 and S$13,500 for the offences.

AZ Bus

The bus repair and servicing company was fined S$6,000 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing regulated chemical compounds exceeding the allowable limits into the public sewer on Jan 6, 2016.

Jurong Barrels & Drums Industries

The drum collection company was fined S$6,000 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing a regulated chemical compound exceeding the allowable limit into the public sewer on Feb 28, 2016. Another charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Starcoat

The electroplating company was fined S$4,000 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing regulated chemical compounds and a metal substance exceeding the allowable limits into the public sewer on Jul 7, 2017.



Sanmina-SCI Systems Singapore

The circuit board printing company was fined S$3,500 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing a regulated metal substance exceeding the allowable limit into the public sewer on Jul 19, 2016.

Finest Gold & Silver Refinery

The electroplating company was fined S$13,500 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing a regulated metal substance exceeding the allowable limit into the public sewer from Dec 1 to 14, 2015. Another six charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

ECO Special Waste Management

The toxic industrial waste collection company was fined S$10,000 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing prohibited volatile organic compounds into the public sewer on Jan 6, 2016 and Jan 15, 2016.

NK Ingredients

The chemical manufacturer was fined S$7,000 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing a prohibited volatile organic compound into the public sewer on Feb 25, 2016.

Faci Asia Pacific

The chemical manufacturer was fined S$6,000 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing regulated chemical compounds exceeding the allowable limits into the public sewer on May 24, 2016. Another two charges were taken into consideration during sentencing. It was also fined S$2,000 for discharging industrial used water into the public sewer without prior approval from PUB.



Bachun Food Industries

The food manufacturer was fined S$6,000 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing regulated chemical compounds exceeding the allowable limits into the public sewer on Jun 28, 2016. Another charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

TCG Rengo

The printing company was fined S$4,500 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing a regulated chemical compound exceeding the allowable limit into the public sewer on Dec 29, 2016. Another charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Lian Seng Engraving Industry

The electroplating company was fined S$3,500 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing a regulated chemical compound exceeding the allowable limit into the public sewer on May 16, 2017.

JPN Industrial Trading

The machine servicing and repair company was fined S$4,500 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing a regulated chemical compound exceeding the allowable limit into the public sewer on Dec 21, 2016.



Atlas Paper Products

The printing company was fined S$4,000 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing a regulated metal substance exceeding the allowable limit into the public sewer on Jan 11, 2017.

That’s Electroplating

The electroplating company was fined S$4,000 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing prohibited VOCs into the public sewer on Dec 3, 2015.

Powertech Technology (Singapore)

The semiconductor company was fined S$4,000 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing a prohibited volatile organic compound into the public sewer on Mar 25, 2016.

Lusin Engineering Works

The machine servicing and repair company was fined S$6,000 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing prohibited volatile organic compounds into the public sewer on Oct 11, 2016. Another charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Dynamex Engineering

The machine servicing and repair company was fined S$6,000 for illegally discharging industrial used water containing prohibited volatile organic compounds into the public sewer on Apr 13, 2016.

