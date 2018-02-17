Taxi catches fire along Woodlands Ave 5

SINGAPORE: A taxi caught fire at the junction of Woodlands Ave 5 and Woodlands Ave 2 on Saturday (Feb 17) morning, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

No one was hurt in the incident.



SCDF said it dispatched two fire engines and two fire bikes to the scene at 8.51am, before putting out the fire in the taxi's engine compartment.

An eyewitness named Kannan, who reached out to Channel NewsAsia, said the Silvercab taxi was heading in the direction of Woodlands Ave 2 when the incident happened opposite Block 512.

He added that the driver managed to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire.