Taxi driver taken to hospital after vehicle catches fire along CTE

SINGAPORE: A taxi driver was taken to hospital on Tuesday (Jul 24) after his taxi caught fire along the Central Expressway (CTE).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident - which occurred along the CTE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway before Outram Road exit - at about 12.40pm.

The fire involved the front engine compartment of the taxi, said SCDF, and was extinguished using two compressed air foam backpacks and a water jet.

The taxi driver, who is in his 70s, was taken to the Singapore General Hospital for chest pains.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, added SCDF.

Video of the incident showed part of the expressway blocked off, with emergency responders attempting to put out flames coming from the front of a red TransCab taxi.



The Land Transport Authority tweeted at about 2.30pm that there was congestion on the CTE from the Outram Road exit until Cairnhill Circle exit, and vehicles should avoid the third lane of the expressway.



Accident in CTE Tunnel (towards AYE) before Outram Rd Exit with congestion till Cairnhill Circle Exit. Avoid lane 3 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) July 24, 2018



