SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old taxi driver was arrested on Saturday (Apr 14) for causing death by negligent act, said police.

Authorities told Channel NewsAsia on Sunday that they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a pedestrian along Boon Keng Road towards Towner Road at about 9.30pm.

A police tent along Boon Keng Road on Saturday (Apr 14) night. (Photo: Mr Koh)

The pedestrian, a 53-year-old man, was found lying motionless and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.