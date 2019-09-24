Taxi driver, 2 passengers taken to hospital after accident in Chinatown

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old ComfortDelGro taxi driver and his passengers were taken to hospital after an accident in Chinatown early on Tuesday (Sep 24) morning.

The taxi was involved in an accident with a car at the junction of Upper Cross Street and Eu Tong Sen Street at about 3.45am, the police told CNA.

The driver and the two passengers, aged 27 and 29, were taken to Singapore General Hospital by ambulance. All three were conscious, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A 62-year-old ComfortDelGro taxi driver and two passengers were taken to hospital after an accident between the taxi and a car in Chinatown on Sep 24, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Road Accident)

Photos of the accident on social media show the taxi crashed head first into a lamp-post. Its bonnet was badly damaged and debris was seen on the ground.

The white convertible involved in the accident also had a badly damaged bonnet.