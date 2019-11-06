Elderly taxi driver taken to hospital after accident along Robinson Road

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old taxi driver was taken to hospital following an accident along Robinson Road on Wednesday morning (Nov 6).

The accident involved the man's taxi and a car, according to the police, who said they were alerted to the accident at about 10am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the accident at the same time and took a person to Singapore General Hospital.

A taxi and car were involved in a collision along Robinson Road on Nov 6, 2019. (Photo: Akshay Raj)

A taxi driver was taken to hospital after the accident. (Photo: Akshay Raj)

The man was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Another person was assessed by a paramedic and declined to be taken to hospital, said SCDF.

The police said investigations are ongoing.



Emergency responders at the scene of the accident. (Photo: CNA reader)

Photos of the accident showed a silver car on its side lying across the pavement, with emergency responders at the scene. Bystanders were seen helping a man out of the vehicle.

A ComfortDelGro taxi involved in the collision had mounted the kerb and its bonnet was damaged.