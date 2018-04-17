Taxi driver sacked after reversing into elderly man at Eunos car park

SINGAPORE: A ComfortDelGro taxi driver who reversed into a 75-year-old pedestrian at a car park in Eunos has been sacked, the taxi company said on Tuesday (Apr 17).

The incident took place at Block 7, Eunos Crescent at around 9am on Sunday, according to the police.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which has been widely shared on social media, showed an elderly man carrying several plastic bags walking across a car park. A ComfortDelGro taxi then reverses into the man, knocking him over.

The man was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

In response to media queries, ComfortDelGro's group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said: "This is a terrible accident which could well have been avoided had the cabby exercised greater care and caution. We have terminated his hiring agreement with immediate effect and will be assisting the police in their investigations."

The man has been discharged from the hospital, she said, adding that ComfortDelGro has reached out to him.

"Our priority is the welfare of the pedestrian and we are relieved that he has been discharged from the hospital. We are trying to contact him and his family and will assist them the best we can."