Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle in Hougang

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old Trans-Cab taxi driver was found dead in his vehicle in Hougang on Wednesday morning (Aug 1).

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 8am at Block 675 Hougang Avenue 8. They added that the man was found lying motionless and that police investigations are ongoing.

The taxi driver was found at the driver's seat with the door opened.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said he was pronounced dead at the scene.



In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, local taxi operator Trans-Cab identified the man as taxi driver Tor Tiong Hee who joined the company on Jul 9, 2011.



"We are very saddened with the passing of Mr Tor Tiong Hee. It is a great loss to us and we extend our condolences to his family."

The company added that it will provide assistance to his family members and "will assist the police with the investigation if required".

According to Channel 8 News, the taxi driver is a resident of Block 672 Hougang Avenue 8. The report added that he is believed to have died while trying to get out of his vehicle.

