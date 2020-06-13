COVID-19: Mandatory for taxi drivers to print receipts for street-hail passengers, says LTA

SINGAPORE: It is now compulsory for taxi drivers to print out receipts for street-hail passengers, regardless of whether the passengers requested for one.

In response to CNA's queries on Saturday (Jun 13), the Land and Transport Authority (LTA) said the measure "facilitates contact tracing effort when the need arises".

The rule, which took effect on Thursday, also complements the installation of SafeEntry QR codes in taxis - especially for passengers who may not be able to scan the QR codes, said the authority.



Taxi drivers who are caught flouting the rule face a fine of S$50.



"This requirement to issue receipts is not new," said LTA, adding that it had worked with taxi operators to instruct drivers to do so since April 2020.



"If there is feedback on drivers who do not comply, LTA will investigate based on the circumstances of each case."

LTA added that passengers who book their taxis via mobile applications however will continue to be issued electronic receipts and will not need to be issued a physical one.



The authority said that it strongly encouraged passengers to retain their taxi receipts for at least 14 days.



