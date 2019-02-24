Taxi mounts pavement in Orchard Road accident
SINGAPORE: Two taxis were involved in an accident along Orchard Road on Sunday (Feb 24) morning.
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said: "On Feb 24 2019 at 6.46am, the Police were alerted to an accident involving two taxis along Orchard Road towards Bras Basah Road."
A taxi passenger declined to be taken to hospital, according to police.
Photos of the scene sent to Channel NewsAsia showed a Silvercab having mounted the pavement along Orchard Road near Wheelock place.
The taxi appeared to have crashed through plants along the pavement and into a bench.
Police said investigations are ongoing.