Taxi mounts pavement in Orchard Road accident

SINGAPORE: Two taxis were involved in an accident along Orchard Road on Sunday (Feb 24) morning.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said: "On Feb 24 2019 at 6.46am, the Police were alerted to an accident involving two taxis along Orchard Road towards Bras Basah Road."

A taxi passenger declined to be taken to hospital, according to police.

Photos of the scene sent to Channel NewsAsia showed a Silvercab having mounted the pavement along Orchard Road near Wheelock place.

The taxi appeared to have crashed through plants along the pavement and into a bench.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

