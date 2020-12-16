Taxi, private-hire car drivers to get S$133 million additional COVID-19 support from January

SINGAPORE: Taxi and private-hire car drivers are set to receive an additional S$133 million in support from the Government, in a move aimed at moderating the impact from the cessation of the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme (SIRS), said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Dec 16).

The additional support will come under a new COVID-19 Driver Relief Fund, and is on top of the S$55 million already committed to the existing Special Relief Fund, said LTA in a news release.

Under the COVID-19 Driver Relief Fund, drivers will receive S$600 per vehicle per month between January and March, and S$450 between April and June.

The new scheme will replace the existing Special Relief Fund, which was started in February to help active taxi and private-hire car drivers defray costs. Drivers received monthly payouts of S$300 per vehicle per month under that scheme.

About 52,000 drivers who are currently eligible for the Special Relief Fund will be automatically transitioned to the COVID-19 Driver Relief Fund from January.

The new fund will be introduced as the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme - introduced as part of the Resilience Budget in March - comes to an end. Under the scheme, eligible drivers would have received S$3,000 each in May, July and October.

Recipients of the COVID-19 Driver Relief Fund will not be eligible for the new COVID-19 Recovery Grant announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Despite the improving COVID-19 situation in Singapore, taxi and private-hire car ridership are still lower than pre-COVID-19 levels as tourism activities remain “muted” and many employees continue to work from home, said LTA on Wednesday.

“COVID-19 has also changed commuting patterns, with shorter taxi and PHC (private-hire car) trips which result in lower fares per trip,” LTA added.

“LTA has been monitoring the situation closely, in particular the continued concerns among taxi and PHC drivers over their incomes and livelihoods as we head into 2021, and has regularly engaged drivers, operators, the National Taxi Association and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association.”

