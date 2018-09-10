Taxi, private-hire car firms can approach LTA to allow drivers to make deliveries on 'limited trial basis'

SINGAPORE: Taxi companies and private-hire car operators interested in allowing their drivers to perform courier services on a limited trial basis can approach the Land Transport Authority to discuss such a possibility, Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament on Monday (Sep 10).

Responding to a question by MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC Ang Hin Kee, Dr Puthucheary said that LTA will work with operators to assess the feasibility of a trial as well as ensure there is minimal impact on the availability of taxis and private-hire cars for commuters.

LTA will also work to ensure that the necessary conditions are in place to safeguard commuter interests during such trials, such as making sure that the vehicles have the appropriate third-party insurance coverage, said Dr Puthucheary.

Under current regulations, taxis and private-hire cars are meant to carry passengers for hire and reward, and should not be used for the conveyance of goods for reward without the LTA's prior approval.

"This is to ensure that taxi and private-hire cars remain available to provide point-to-point services for commuters," said Dr Puthucheary.

Drivers found violating those rules may have their vocational licenses revoked, he added.

To date, however, LTA has not found any driver who has violated those rules, said Dr Puthucheary.

"LTA will actively enforce against such offences and will not hesitate to take firm action against the perpetrators," he added.