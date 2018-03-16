Taxi stranded on Yishun temple steps after driver mistook it for exit

SINGAPORE: A Comfort DelGro taxi was involved in a misadventure in Yishun on Thursday (Mar 15) after its driver mistook a staircase for an exit at a temple.



Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, the transport company said the taxi driver had just dropped off a passenger, before departing and mistaking the “staircase area to be the exit”.



Footage of the incident showed the blue taxi stuck on the temple steps, with its bonnet damaged after bumping into the ground.



Comfort DelGro group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan added that neither the driver nor members of the public were injured.



"Our priority is the welfare of our cabby and we will assist him the best we can. We have also activated our loss adjustors to look into the matter immediately with regard to the property of the temple," she said.