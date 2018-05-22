Taxis, private-hire vehicles can have inward-facing video cameras from Jun 22: LTA

SINGAPORE: Public service vehicles like taxis and private-hire cars can have inward-facing in-vehicle recording devices from Jun 22 after a new set of guidelines laid out by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) comes into effect.



In a news release on Tuesday (May 22), LTA said that these guidelines aim to "protect commuter safety" and also protect the driver from cases of fare evasion.



However, these devices cannot record audio so that commuters' conversations are not recorded, said LTA.



In addition, drivers of these vehicles must notify passengers as well of the recording devices. This also includes booking service operators like Grab, who must inform commuters if a vehicle installed with an inward-facing camera is being dispatched to them.

These guidelines from LTA will also complement the guidelines set out by the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) last month.

While PDPC's guidelines focused on the recordings, LTA's new guidelines aim to regulate the installation of the recording devices.

Installations of inward-facing in-vehicle recording devices must be done at LTA-authorised installation centres, said the transport authority. These centres have to adhere to key requirements prescribed by LTA.

These include:

Installing the devices in a way that prevents unauthorised access to the stored data

The devices must be in a fixed position and cannot be rotated

Footage captured by the devices must clearly indicate a date and time stamp, as well as the vehicle’s licence plate number to facilitate investigations in the event of misuse of the footage

Vehicle owners must also carry out periodic checks to ensure that the devices have not been tampered with.



Drivers looking to instal these cameras must also obtain the written permission of the Registrar.

LTA also added that while the footage can be accessed by government agencies and LTA-authorised data controllers for investigations, stringent guidelines will be put in place to ensure that only authorised personnel have access to the footage.

If drivers are found not following these guidelines, they may face a fine up to S$1,000, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months or both upon conviction.

Subsequent offenders may face a fine up to S$2,000, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or both upon conviction.

For taxi and private hire car drivers, they may also receive 21 demerit points. Private hire bus drivers may have their vocational licenses revoked entirely.

