TCM physician suspended for involvement in illegal massage parlour

SINGAPORE: A registered Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) physician has been suspended for three years after he admitted to allowing a copy of his practising certificate to be displayed at an illegal massage establishment at MacPherson Road.

Sein Mok Sin worked for the owner of the massage parlour on an ad hoc basis, said the TCM Practitioners Board in a media release on Monday (Jan 14). He had been convicted by the State Courts in November 2016 of abetting the carrying on of an illegal massage establishment, and paid a fine of S$1,000.

Advertisement

The board said that it convened an investigation committee inquiry after the police lodged a complaint informing it of Sein's conviction.

The investigation committee concluded that by allowing a copy of his TCM certificate to be displayed at the massage parlour, thereby disguising it as a TCM outlet, Sein had breached the ethical code and guidelines for TCM practitioners.

Sein, a first-time offender, displayed "unremorseful conduct" during the inquiry, said the TCM Practitioners Board.

In addition to the three-year suspension, the board also issued him with a censure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Mr Sein has also been directed to pay for all the costs and expenses of and incidental to the investigations and inquiry conducted against him," said the TCM Practitioners Board.



It added: "The Board takes a serious view of any transgression of the Ethical Code by registered TCM practitioners. Any practitioners who associate themselves with unlicensed massage establishments and thereby bring disrepute to the TCM profession will face disciplinary action by the Board."

