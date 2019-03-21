Teacher pleads guilty to colliding with motorcyclist who suffered brain injury

SINGAPORE: A teacher made a right turn at a traffic junction in Jurong before the right-turn signal had turned green, causing a collision with a motorcyclist who suffered brain injuries from the crash.

The 37-year-old driver, Sim Wee Choon, pleaded guilty on Thursday (Mar 21) to one charge of causing grievous hurt to 19-year-old motorcyclist Ter Wei Jie by failing to keep a proper lookout and failing to give way to him.

The court heard that the primary school teacher was driving on the extreme right lane of Jurong West Avenue 2 past 9pm on Jun 6 last year when he came to the junction intersecting Corporation Road.

He wanted to turn right onto Corporation Road, towards Jurong Port Road. The lights were green at that time for traffic going along Jurong West Avenue 2 towards the Pan-Island Expressway, but the signal to turn right had not yet turned green in Sim's favour, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Stacey Anne Fernandez.

At this time, the motorcyclist was riding along Jurong West Avenue 2 towards Jurong West Avenue 4, and had the right of way.

After Sim turned right, he collided into the motorcyclist, who was flung off his motorcycle and taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The impact dislodged the front bumper of Sim's car and crumpled the front of the motorcycle.

The young rider suffered serious injuries and was admitted for severe traumatic brain injury. He also fractured his heel and leg and was hospitalised for more than three months.

Sim's lawyer told the court that his client was remorseful and had stopped to render assistance.

He added that the motorcyclist could still go on with his way of life and had begun serving National Service recently.

The victim and his mother also tendered a letter to the court to say that Sim visited them frequently and kept in touch, the lawyer said.

He asked for the maximum fine or a day's jail, while the prosecution asked for a week's jail and three years' driving ban.

Sim will return to court for sentencing on Apr 3.

For causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, Sim could be jailed for up to two years, fined a maximum of S$5,000, or both.