S$2 million injection to support Team Singapore in upcoming major games

The amount will be “over and above” the existing funding for sports, says the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

SINGAPORE: In preparation for the 2018 Asian Games and Asian Para Games, S$2 million will be set aside to support Team Singapore athletes, Ministry of Community, Culture and Youth Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng said on Thursday (Mar 8).

The additional funding will be “over and above the existing funding for National Sports Associations (NSAs), carded athletes and spexScholars”, he said in Parliament during the ministry's Committee of Supply debate.

“Following a review of past competitions, we will be introducing customised support for selected Team Singapore athletes in the lead up to major games over a rolling two-year period,” he said.

“This will give games-bound athletes greater assurance and encourage more to train full time, as they strive for success at these competitions.”

Mr Baey also reiterated the Government's support for national athletes. “The Government is committed to supporting our athletes’ aspirations and will continue to work with stakeholders to ensure that with our High Performance Sports system, our athletes can achieve their best,” he said.

“We are working with various NSAs to be more professional in organisational governance and technical expertise,” added Mr Baey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will also continue to enhance areas such as talent identification and development, coach development through CoachSG, sports science and medicine capability and athlete support systems,” he said, while mentioning athlete support for scholarships, career and education opportunities.