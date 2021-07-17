Technician rescued from bottom of Paragon lift shaft by SCDF firefighters

SINGAPORE: An injured technician was rescued from the bottom of a lift shaft by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters on Saturday (Jul 17).

SCDF said it received a call for assistance at 290 Orchard Road at about 4.20pm on Saturday.

The address is listed as Paragon, which houses both a shopping mall, and a medical and office tower.

When SCDF officers arrived at the scene, a technician was seen at the bottom of a lift shaft.

Firefighters proceeded to deploy a ladder from the first floor to gain access to the shaft. The technician was assessed to have sustained injuries to the right side of his body.

He was then secured onto a stretcher by firefighters and SCDF's elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), and rescued from the shaft with a hoisting system.

The technician was then taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in an ambulance.