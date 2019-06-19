Teen admits to kicking and shattering Orchard MRT screen door, costing LTA S$3,000

SINGAPORE: A 19-year-old man admitted on Wednesday (Jun 19) to kicking a screen door at a train platform, shattering it.

The door, which belonged to the Land Transport Authority, had to be repaired for S$3,061, the court heard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mohamad Adib Azfar Mohamad pleaded guilty to one charge of mischief resulting in damages worth more than S$500.

The court heard that Adib was at Orchard MRT station with his colleagues at about 6am on Sep 24 last year after finishing a shift as a part-time banquet helper at Orchard Hotel.

The incident happened as Adib and one of his colleagues were playing around on the platform, pushing and pulling at each other.



When the train arrived, Adib wanted to prevent his colleague from going in, but the latter managed to board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the train doors had closed, along with the platform screen doors, Adib ran towards them, jumped and kicked the screen door forcefully with his right leg.

The platform screen door shattered as a result, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Dwayne Lum.

Adib immediately left the station and took a taxi home, but he was identified during investigations. The incident had been captured by closed-circuit cameras at the MRT station platform.

The court heard that Adib had not made any restitution for the repairs.

"WHY DID YOU DO SUCH A STUPID THING?"

After hearing the statement of facts, District Judge Eddy Tham asked Adib: "Why did you do such a stupid thing?"

Adib, who was in court with his mother, mumbled inaudibly in response.

"Were you drunk?" The judge asked.

Adib replied "no".

"What are you going to do about the damage caused? It's not a cheap thing," continued the judge. "The damage caused is over S$3,000."

He called for a probation report and adjourned sentencing to Jul 17.

The punishment for committing an act of mischief that causes losses or damages of S$500 or more is a maximum jail term of two years, a fine or both.