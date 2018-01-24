Teen found guilty of allowing pimp to use bank accounts for prostitution proceeds

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old boy wanted to engage the services of a prostitute, but couldn't afford to pay the S$600 that her pimp had asked for.

So he allowed his bank accounts to be used by the pimp to receive proceeds from an illegal prostitution ring.

The total amount involved came up to the tune of S$38,900, of which the boy pocketed S$520.

For this, the teenager was convicted on Wednesday (Jan 24) of one charge of assisting the pimp to retain benefits from criminal conduct.

According to court documents, the teenager, Koh Qi Jing, contacted a sex worker, “Fang Fang”, to engage her services in May last year.

Then “Da Ge”, who claimed to be the sex worker’s boss, contacted Koh to ask for a deposit of S$600.

When Koh could not pay, the pimp said he could help the teenager raise the money if he could provide his bank account details.

“Da Ge” then instructed Koh to allow the account - which he jointly owned with his mother - to be used to receive money. Koh also opened a personal account on Jun 15.



Between Jun 10 and Jun 18, six victims were deceived into transferring money into the accounts. Five of them were duped into paying for sexual services that they did not receive, while the last victim did not even get to meet the girl.



Deputy Public Prosecutor Norman Yew said that Koh had known “at all times” that the money he received were benefits of an illegal prostitution ring.



The court called for a probation report for Koh, who will be back in court on Feb 21.



Channel NewsAsia understands that “Da Ge” is still at large.