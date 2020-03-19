Teen arrested after S$13,800 gold chain stolen from pawnshop

SINGAPORE: A 19-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of theft at a pawnshop, police said on Thursday (Mar 19).

Police was alerted to the crime at the pawnshop located at Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 on Wednesday, where a gold chain worth about S$13,800 was stolen.

The man was identified and arrested in Orchard Road within three hours, with the aid of images from CCTV and through ground enquiries, police said.

According to preliminary investigations, the man had tried to sell off the stolen gold chain at another pawnshop.

The gold chain, more than S$10,100 in cash, a bag and a T-shirt have been seized by police.

The man will be charged in court on Friday with theft in dwelling, which carries an jail term of up to seven years and a fine.