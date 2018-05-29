Teen arrested for allegedly molesting woman in MRT train

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in the MRT train, police said on Tuesday (May 29).

A 25-year-old woman had reported the incident to authorities on May 22.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division conducted ground enquiries and viewed images from CCTV cameras before identifying the suspect and arresting him on Monday.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of outrage of modesty may be jailed up to two years, fined, caned or given a combination of such punishments.