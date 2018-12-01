Teen arrested for allegedly molesting woman in lift

Singapore

Teen arrested for allegedly molesting woman in lift

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty, the police said on Saturday (Dec 1). 

At about 7.30pm on Thursday, the authorities received a report that a woman had been molested in a lift at an HDB block along Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

The suspect was identified and arrested along Potong Pasir Avenue 2 within 24 hours of the report. 

Investigations are ongoing, added police. 

If convicted, the suspect may be jailed between three to 10 years, and caned. 

Source: CNA/ad(hs)

