Teen arrested for allegedly molesting woman in lift

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty, the police said on Saturday (Dec 1).

At about 7.30pm on Thursday, the authorities received a report that a woman had been molested in a lift at an HDB block along Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

The suspect was identified and arrested along Potong Pasir Avenue 2 within 24 hours of the report.

Investigations are ongoing, added police.

If convicted, the suspect may be jailed between three to 10 years, and caned.

