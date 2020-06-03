Former staff member of drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre charged with taking bribes

SINGAPORE: A former Teen Challenge (Singapore) staff member was charged in court on Wednesday (Jun 3) with taking bribes in the form of loans from residents of the rehabilitation centre, in exchange for being lenient with his supervision.

Roy Evan Rajoo, 59, is also accused of attempting to obtain loans from the centre’s residents, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.

The man was a former operations staff member who worked at the halfway house that provides rehabilitation services for prison inmates emplaced on community-based programmes.

On Wednesday, he was charged with 18 counts of corruptly obtaining gratification in the form of loans. He received about S$3,000 from 12 of the centre’s residents between November 2018 and May 2019.

Roy Evan was also charged with two counts of corruptly attempting to obtain gratifications in the form of loans amounting to S$350 from two residents in March 2019 and May 2019.

The loans were “inducement to show leniency in discharging his supervisory duties”, CPIB said. If convicted of corruption, he may be fined up to S$100,000, imprisoned for up to five years, or both.

“Individuals who take advantage of their position for personal gains through corrupt means not only compromised their integrity but those under their care,” the bureau said.

“This is especially so for individuals working in rehabilitation services who obtain bribes from residents in return for leniency in their supervision, as such acts will compromise the efforts to rehabilitate them.”

Teen Challenge (Singapore) is a halfway house that provides drug and alcohol rehabilitation services for some prison inmates and provides “faith-based intervention programmes”, according to its website.

Founded in 1976, the centre is located along Old Choa Chu Kang Road.