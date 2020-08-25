Teen charged with cheating Foodpanda deliveryman by lying that he did not receive groceries

SINGAPORE: A teenager was charged on Tuesday (Aug 25) with cheating a Foodpanda deliveryman into believing that groceries were not delivered and fraudulently obtaining a refund.

The accused, who is 17, cannot be named due to amendments to the Children and Young Persons Act.

He was given one count of cheating for deceiving a deliveryman on Jul 25.

According to his charge sheet, the teen lied that he had not received groceries worth S$51.35, including a pack of grapes, six packs of Want Want flavoured milk, a pack of Kellogg's cornflakes, a Mamee Monster Noodle Snack, potato chips and cereal bars.

He received a refund of S$51.35 from Foodpanda.

The court heard that the teen is being investigated for a series of refund scams, totalling S$14,000 over eight months.

He was offered bail of S$15,000 and will return to court on Sep 22.

The police said in a statement that it received a report from Foodpanda on Aug 21 that it had been cheated into believing its riders had failed to deliver a customer's orders.

As a result, the company approved the customer's fraudulent refund claims.

Police identified the teen and arrested him on Monday.

If convicted of cheating, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

In response to queries from CNA, Foodpanda declined to comment, citing ongoing investigations.

