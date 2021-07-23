Teen gets probation for molesting ex-girlfriend at staircase landing

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old boy was sentenced to 21 months' probation on Friday (Jul 23) for molesting his ex-girlfriend at a staircase landing.

The teenager, who cannot be named as he is a minor, pleaded guilty to one charge of outraging the victim's modesty. A second charge of possessing 464 obscene videos was considered in sentencing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will also have to perform 60 hours of community service and undergo a treatment programme to address his sexual offending.

The court heard that the offender met the victim, who is also 17, on Instagram. They began chatting on the app and subsequently met up in person.

They began dating after about two months, and were in a relationship for a month. After they broke up, they remained friends and kept in contact, said the prosecutor.

At about 6.30am on Jul 8 last year, the pair went to a fourth-floor staircase landing of a multi-storey car park near the victim's school to smoke before classes began.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim was wearing her school uniform and shorts under her skirt. She removed her skirt before smoking as she wanted to avoid having the smell of smoke on her skirt, since she would be heading to school soon, said the prosecutor.

After she finished smoking, the victim bent down to retrieve her skirt. The offender hugged her from behind, prompting the victim to try and break free.

They were not in a relationship at this time, the court heard. The victim put her skirt back on and sat down, but the offender began molesting her.

Shocked, the victim told her ex-boyfriend to stop. He kissed her cheek multiple times, but she pushed him away each time, before telling him she was late for school and leaving.

Advertisement

The victim later told her psychologist and case worker that the accused had molested her, and a child protection officer took her to file a police report.

The prosecutor on Friday said she had received both the probation and psychological report and would not be objecting to probation.

The judge called the offender's parents forward and asked them if they were able to do anything about their son's bad habits of drinking alcohol and underage smoking.

They agreed that they would supervise him while he was under probation, and furnished a S$5,000 bond to ensure his good behaviour.

The judge then told the offender that he was being given a chance to prove himself.

He could have been jailed up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments for molestation.