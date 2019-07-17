Teen who kicked and shattered Orchard MRT screen door, costing LTA S$3,000, gets probation

SINGAPORE: A young man who kicked a screen door at a train platform, shattering it, was sentenced to nine months' probation on Wednesday (Jul 17).

Mohamad Adib Azfar Mohamad, 19, has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am for nine months and perform 60 hours of community service.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of mischief resulting in damages worth more than S$500.

He had been at Orchard MRT Station with his colleagues on Sep 24 last year when the train arrived.

Adib had been playing around with his colleagues and wanted to prevent one of them from boarding the train, but failed to do so.

After the train doors closed behind his colleague, Adib ran towards the platform screen doors, jumped, and kicked the door forcefully with his right leg.

The door shattered as a result and Adib immediately left the station, taking a cab home.

District Judge Eddy Tham had previously adjourned sentencing after calling for a probation suitability report and asking Adib to consider what to do about the damages.

The repairs had cost the Land Transport Authority S$3,061.

The court heard on Wednesday that the report ordered by the judge had recommended probation.

"The accused's mother had made full restitution," said the prosecutor.

The judge had previously asked Adib why he did "such a stupid thing" and said: "Probation has been recommended for you. It means if you comply with the terms of probation, not only will you have a chance to benefit from the programmes and counselling provided to you, you will have a clean record."

He added that if Adib failed to abide by the probation terms and committed a similar offence, he would be taken back to court and sentenced afresh.

Adib's mother furnished a bond of S$5,000 to ensure her son's good behaviour during probation.

The punishment for committing an act of mischief that causes losses or damages of S$500 or more is a maximum jail term of two years, a fine or both.