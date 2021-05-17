Teen pleads guilty to having sex with underage girlfriend in classroom

SINGAPORE: A teenager repeatedly engaged in illegal sex acts with underage girls, including with his 13-year-old girlfriend in their classroom.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty in a court on Monday (May 17) to two charges of sexual penetration of a minor. Another three charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

He cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the identities of the victims, as well as the Children and Young Persons Act, which forbids the naming of an accused under 18.

According to court documents, the accused began having underage sex in November 2017 when he was 14.

In January 2018, he had a 15-year-old girlfriend who studied at the same secondary school. After school ended sometime that month, the girl followed him to his home when no one else was present.

As they went in, they decided to engage in consensual sex, said the prosecutor. They had unprotected sex in the living room before the accused accompanied his girlfriend home.

The victim lodged a police report stating she had consensual sex with the accused a few months later, and ended her relationship with him afterwards.

The accused later started dating another girl. In July 2019, when the girl was 13 and he was 15, the boy suggested going into a classroom to have sex.

The girl agreed, as she was "curious" about sex, the prosecutor said. After buying condoms, the accused unlocked the classroom door with a key he had and went in with his girlfriend.

After he locked the door, they went behind the teacher's table where they cuddled and kissed. He initiated penetration three times and each time the girl said she was in pain.

She also expressed fear over engaging in a sex act in a classroom and asked him to stop.

The accused stopped what he was doing and the pair put their clothes back on.

When the girl told the accused she did not like what they were doing, he said it was okay and that they could "try again next time".



PROSECUTOR NOT OBJECTING TO PROBATION SUITABILITY REPORT

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Wei Liang said he would not be objecting to the calling of a probation suitability report "in view of the accused's young age and nature of the offences".

In response to the judge's questions, the accused said he had not been given any warnings in 2017 before he went on to reoffend. He said he is in his final year in an Institute of Technical Education.

"I'm guilty of all these offences ma'am," he said through an interpreter. "Ever since the last offence, I've realised the wrongdoing I've committed and I've stopped doing all this."

He said he is working part-time as a food deliveryman and supporting his mother, who is unable to work due to medical reasons. He is also supporting his younger brother, an ITE student, and the family of three live in a rented flat. His father has died, he said.

The judge asked the accused if he was prepared to keep to school rules as he was returning to school or attending home-based learning classes the next day but still had dyed hair.

He explained that he coloured his hair during the school break and would dye it back to black for school.

"If it's school rules and you want to be considered for probation, follow the rules," said District Judge May Mesenas. She added that he should attend his classes regularly if he wished to be considered for probation.

She called for a report assessing his suitability for it and adjourned sentencing to June.

For sexual penetration of a minor, with or without her consent in January 2018, he could be jailed up to 10 years, fined or both. He could be jailed up to 20 years and fined or caned for sexual penetration of a minor under 14 in July 2019.