Teen suspected of stealing from Ang Mo Kio coffee shop nabbed

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old suspected of breaking into and stealing from a coffee shop has been arrested, police said on Tuesday (Oct 2).

On Monday afternoon, the police received a report that a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio had been broken into. Several cartons of cigarettes and S$1,700 in cash were stolen.

The male suspect was arrested along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 on Monday night, the police said.

If found guilty of housebreaking and theft by night, he could be jailed for between two and 14 years.

Police reminded property owners to secure their doors and windows with good-quality grills and padlocks, to refrain from keeping large sums of cash and valuables unattended, and to install burglar alarms and CCTV cameras.

