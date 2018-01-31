Teenage driver rescued from RedMart lorry after crash in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old driver who was trapped in his lorry was rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after colliding with a car on Tuesday night (Jan 30) in Ang Mo Kio.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a lorry and a car at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 and Ang Mo Kio Street 11 at around 10pm.

The 18-year-old lorry driver and the 77-year-old car driver were both taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said police.



Video on social media appeared to show SCDF officers gathered around an overturned RedMart lorry trying to rescue the person inside.



Officers eventually extricated the lorry driver using hydraulic tools, said SCDF.

Channel NewsAsia understands the car was travelling straight along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 when the lorry hit it on its side.



Police investigations are ongoing.

