Teenage girl found dead at foot of multi-storey car park in Pasir Ris

A police tent set up at the foot of a multi-storey carpark in Paris Ris on Jan 8, 2020
Composite of pictures posted on social media show a police tent set up at the foot of a multi-storey carpark in Paris Ris on Jan 8, 2020. (Photos: Facebook/Nur JM Mohd - Official)
SINGAPORE: A teenage girl was found lying motionless at the foot of a multi-storey car park in Pasir Ris on Wednesday (Jan 8). 

Police said on Thursday they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 526A Pasir Ris Street 51 at about 4.04pm.

The 13-year-old girl was later pronounced dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Pictures of the incident posted on social media showed a blue police tent set up at the base of the multi-storey car park, with a single white shoe lying near the tent.

Police investigations are ongoing.

