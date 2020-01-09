Teenage girl found dead at foot of multi-storey car park in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE: A teenage girl was found lying motionless at the foot of a multi-storey car park in Pasir Ris on Wednesday (Jan 8).



Police said on Thursday they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 526A Pasir Ris Street 51 at about 4.04pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 13-year-old girl was later pronounced dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Pictures of the incident posted on social media showed a blue police tent set up at the base of the multi-storey car park, with a single white shoe lying near the tent.

Police investigations are ongoing.

