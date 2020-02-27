Teenage girl who led attacks against love rival and other girl gets reformative training

SINGAPORE: A teenage girl who led two attacks against her love rival and a colleague she did not like was sentenced to a year's reformative training on Thursday (Feb 27).

Reformative training is a more severe punishment than probation, as it requires the offender to be detained in a structured environment.

Joyce Goh Kok Tin, 18, had pleaded guilty last year to one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by common intention and another charge of rioting.

A third charge of criminal intimidation was taken into consideration for sentencing.

The offences occurred within hours on Dec 17, 2018.

Goh held a grudge against the first victim, a 17-year-old girl, for dating her ex-boyfriend.

She confronted her along with five other people at a block in Yishun and punched her face, before pushing her head to the ground and forcing her to kowtow.

After punching the victim on her lips and leaving a cut, Goh headed to a friend's birthday party as she wanted to beat up one of the partygoers.

Along with several other girls, Goh slapped the victim's face, grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground.

With other girls sitting on the victim, Goh punched her face, kicked her head and flicked a lit cigarette on her neck.

Despite the birthday girl trying to intervene, Goh continued her assault, saying she was not done.

She pulled the victim to a standing position and said: "I will dig out your eyeballs and put them in your bare hands. Then I’ll cut your nose off and dig out your intestine with my hands down your throat and any other organs I can grab. Then I’ll pluck off your nails one by one and skin you alive."

The prosecution had asked for reformative training for the "vicious" attacks, while the defence asked for probation, saying Goh was young and vulnerable or susceptible to negative influences.